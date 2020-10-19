Mamata’s nephew attacks Amit Shah over ‘bomb-making’ factory jibe

TMC member of Parliament Abhishek Banerjee attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday for the latter’s remarks on “dismal” law and order situation in West Bengal including the recent salvo that the state has bomb-making factories in every district.

"Ironic that Mr @AmitShah has found data on bomb factories but when it comes to data on migrants, his @BJP4India govt is clueless!” Banerjee tweeted. Shah had also talked of President’s rule in Bengal, stress that there had been a spate of killings of BJP workers in the state.

“How dare you threaten the people of Bengal with President’s Rule to disturb our social harmony. Disgusting poll propaganda! BengalRejectsTanaShah,” wrote Banerjee, who is also the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The TMC is leaving no stone unturned to hit back at the BJP which is trying hard to sweep the carpet off its feet in next year’s state elections. The TMC is ruling Bengal for two terms now and is determined to retain its turf for another term.