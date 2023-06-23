Mamata Accuses BJP Of Running ‘Parallel’ Government From Raj Bhavan

Mamata Banerjee | ANI Photo

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that the BJP is running a ‘parallel government’ from Raj Bhavan.

“We are the elected government but the BJP is running an alternative government from Raj Bhavan. They organise State’s Foundation Day, without the consent and consultation of the state government. If we oppose them, ED and CBI are let loose against us,” said Mamata.

Just on Thursday, while Governor CV Ananda Bose returned the joining report of State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha, Mamata hinted towards standing by the Commissioner and TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh chanted slogans against Bose. On hearing the comment made by Mamata Banerjee at the opposition meeting, Bose said it is not a ‘parallel government’ but ‘protective government’.

United against BJP’s dictatorship

Speaking about the opposition party meeting at Patna, Mamata said, “Three things have been resolved at our meeting today. Firstly, we are all united, secondly, we will fight the elections unitedly, and finally, our fight shouldn’t be branded as the Opposition’s fight, but rather a fight against BJP’s dictatorship. We, too, are patriotic Indians, and our heart burns when we see Manipur burning. Our fight is against BJP’s atrocities, against their political vendetta.”

Slamming the opposition meeting, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar took to Twitter and said, “It is said that wolves hunt in packs! A Political Pack met in Patna. Their 'prey' is the future of India. It is ironic that TMC members today witnessed bonhomie between Mamata Bandyopadhyay and the Communist Party. They forget the dragging of Mamata by her hair, especially. It is ironic that the Congress leadership at the Centre shakes hands with Mamata Bandyopadhyay, whose hands are sullied by the blood of Congress workers in the State of West Bengal.”