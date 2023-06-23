 Mamata Accuses BJP Of Running ‘Parallel’ Government From Raj Bhavan
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMamata Accuses BJP Of Running ‘Parallel’ Government From Raj Bhavan

Mamata Accuses BJP Of Running ‘Parallel’ Government From Raj Bhavan

Governor CV Ananda Bose who returned the joining report of State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha, said it is not a ‘parallel government’ but ‘protective government’.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 09:16 PM IST
article-image
Mamata Banerjee | ANI Photo

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that the BJP is running a ‘parallel government’ from Raj Bhavan.

“We are the elected government but the BJP is running an alternative government from Raj Bhavan. They organise State’s Foundation Day, without the consent and consultation of the state government. If we oppose them, ED and CBI are let loose against us,” said Mamata.

Just on Thursday, while Governor CV Ananda Bose returned the joining report of State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha, Mamata hinted towards standing by the Commissioner and TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh chanted slogans against Bose. On hearing the comment made by Mamata Banerjee at the opposition meeting, Bose said it is not a ‘parallel government’ but ‘protective government’.

United against BJP’s dictatorship

Speaking about the opposition party meeting at Patna, Mamata said, “Three things have been resolved at our meeting today. Firstly, we are all united, secondly, we will fight the elections unitedly, and finally, our fight shouldn’t be branded as the Opposition’s fight, but rather a fight against BJP’s dictatorship. We, too, are patriotic Indians, and our heart burns when we see Manipur burning. Our fight is against BJP’s atrocities, against their political vendetta.”

Slamming the opposition meeting, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar took to Twitter and said, “It is said that wolves hunt in packs! A Political Pack met in Patna. Their 'prey' is the future of India.  It is ironic that TMC members today witnessed bonhomie between Mamata Bandyopadhyay and the Communist Party. They forget the dragging of Mamata by her hair, especially. It is ironic that the Congress leadership at the Centre shakes hands with Mamata Bandyopadhyay, whose hands are sullied by the blood of Congress workers in the State of West Bengal.”

Read Also
Opposition Leaders To Kick-Start 'Mission 2024' With Patna Huddle, Mamata Says Will 'Fight Like...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mamata Accuses BJP Of Running ‘Parallel’ Government From Raj Bhavan

Mamata Accuses BJP Of Running ‘Parallel’ Government From Raj Bhavan

West Bengal: HC Reserves Order On CBI Probe Over Tampering Of Papers Till June 26

West Bengal: HC Reserves Order On CBI Probe Over Tampering Of Papers Till June 26

Karnataka Farmer Dies By Suicide After Failing To Find A Bride For 8 Years

Karnataka Farmer Dies By Suicide After Failing To Find A Bride For 8 Years

Who Is Sabrina Siddiqui? The WSJ Journalist Who Questioned PM Modi On Indian democracy

Who Is Sabrina Siddiqui? The WSJ Journalist Who Questioned PM Modi On Indian democracy

Watch: Man Tied With Chains, Brutally Beaten Over Money In UP's Hapur Nagar; Police Arrests Accused...

Watch: Man Tied With Chains, Brutally Beaten Over Money In UP's Hapur Nagar; Police Arrests Accused...