Mamata visits deluge-hit area in West Bengal

Ghatal (WB)

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday visited flood-hit areas of Paschim Medinipur district and alleged that dilly-dallying in sanctioning the Ghatal Master Plan by Centre has led to inundation of the region every year.

As per Ghatal Master Plan announced in 2009, several projects would be undertaken to desilt rivers in the area, repair canals and build a dam on the Shilabati river, among others.

Banerjee said that she would be sending a team of ministers, MPs and MLAs to New Delhi to pursue the Centre in approving the matter.

"The Centre is not paying heed to our requests for the Ghatal Master Plan. Repeated requests are falling on deaf ears," she said.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 12:20 AM IST