'Mamata Strong Pillar of INDIA Bloc': Congress In Damage Control Mode After WB CM Says Will Go Solo In Lok Sabha Elections

Hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said her party Trinamool Congress will fight Lok Sabha elections alone without an alliance with the Congress, the grand old party swung into damage control mode and said the TMC chief was one of the strongest pillars of INDIA bloc.

"Mamata Banerjee said that we want to defeat BJP and we will do anything to defeat the BJP...Rahul Gandhi clearly said that Mamata ji and TMC are a very strong pillar of the INDIA alliance. We cannot imagine the INDIA alliance without Mamata ji...INDIA alliance will fight like an alliance in West Bengal...Congress president has announced several times that all INDIA alliance parties are invited to join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Wednesday.

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh says, "Mamata Banerjee said that we want to defeat BJP and we will do anything to defeat the BJP...Rahul Gandhi clearly said that Mamata ji and TMC are a very strong pillar of the INDIA alliance. We cannot imagine the INDIA alliance without Mamata ji...INDIA alliance will fight like an alliance in West Bengal...Congress president has announced several times that all INDIA alliance parties are invited to join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,"

Furious Mamata says will fight alone

Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee voiced her discontent with the Congress over prolonged seat-sharing negotiations, exposing a rift within the INDIA bloc. Despite Rahul Gandhi's claims of a strong bond, Mamata's criticism reflected the challenges faced by the two parties as they navigate the complexities of seat allocation in the state.

Amidst the vigorous exchanges between TMC and state Congress leaders, Mamata Banerjee declared on Thursday that her party would independently contest the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, opting not to form an alliance with the Congress.

“We will go solo in Bengal. We had proposed seat sharing but they had rejected and there after no further talks have happened. No alliance as far as Bengal is concerned," she said.

“What happens with India Alliance will be seen later, after election. We are a secular party and will do everything to defeat BJP," she added.

She also lamented Congress for not showing courtesy to invite or even inform her to the Bengal chapter of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Mamata Banerjee confirms no alliance with Congress in Bengal. "We will go solo in Bengal. We had proposed seat sharing but they had rejected and there after no further talks have happened. No alliance as far as Bengal is concerned". Mamata Banerjee laments "no courtesy to invite or even inform her to the Bengal chapter of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra."

Have close relationship with Mamata Banerjee: Rahul Gandhi

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi had stated that he has a close relationship with Mamata Banerjee and downplayed the significance of other party leaders' comments on the ongoing seat-sharing talks. “Seat sharing with TMC is certain. Sometimes someone from our party says something, someone from their party says something. I am personally in touch with Mamata ji. Our party also has good relations with Mamata ji. These are not going to disrupt anything,” said Rahul Gandhi.

How Will It Affect The INDIA Bloc Ties?

The unfolding tensions between Mamata Banerjee's TMC and the Congress in West Bengal expose the fragility of political alliances during seat-sharing negotiations. The conflicting statements from key leaders indicate the challenges faced by these parties in maintaining a united front. As the Lok Sabha elections approach, the repercussions of this internal discord remain uncertain, with potential impacts on the broader political landscape in West Bengal.

West Bengal, with its 42 Lok Sabha seats, has become a battleground for the TMC-Congress alliance. Mamata Banerjee's disapproval of the Congress' demands and her call for independent preparation for elections signal a potential breakdown in the alliance. This internal strife could impact the overall seat-sharing scenario in the state, creating uncertainty and potentially affecting electoral outcomes in the Lok Sabha.