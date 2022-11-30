Mamata stops public rally abruptly slams officials

Photo: PTI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stopped her public rally abruptly halfway and slammed officials for inadequate arrangements for the programme.

Addressing a rally at Hingalganj in North 24 Parganas, Mamata got upset after the blankets and winter garments that she had brought to distribute among the locals were missing at the programme.

She summoned the chief secretary and district magistrate and instructed them to bring the winter clothes and waited on the stage for 18 minutes till the garments were brought.

“If the police make a mistake the government is slammed and if any official does any mistake then I am blamed even if I am not aware of the incident. During the last three days I bought at least 15,000 woolen clothes including sweaters, blankets and shawls for distribution but they were kept in the BDO office despite saying that we will distribute it directly. I’ll not continue with the programme till you get those. I’ll wait here,” she said.

The Chief Minister also stated that she will take action against those who will block the development.

Distributing at least 1000 garments, Mamata said that the rest will be distributed from the stalls to the local poor people.

After the programme she interacted with the local people at Taki.

Earlier in the day, Mamata offered prayers to local deity ‘Bonobibi’ at a temple at Hingalganj and also planted saplings.