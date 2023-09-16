Mamata Pitches West Bengal To Spain Businessmen

FPJ Photo

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday while attending a Business Summit in Madrid urged that all the industrialists should attend Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) scheduled in November in Kolkata.

"We have the infrastructure we just need your affection. All should come for BGBS and we can also show some hospitality for the people from Spain. From social security schemes to land bank Bengal has it all. There is democracy in India and Unity in diversity is our origin. In Bengal, we are secular and all festivals are celebrated equally. UNESCO has already given heritage tag to Bengal's Durga Puja and have also declared that Bengal is the best tourism place," said Mamata.

Similarities between the two countries

Speaking about a MoU signed between LaLiga, the West Bengal Chief Minister added that there are several similarities between Spain and West Bengal.

"LaLiga will set a football academy in Bengal so that the young generation can get best of the training. Three best football clubs Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan club officials are accompanying me. The brand Zaara will also open manufacturing unit in Bengal. India also have world famous cricketers like Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly. Bengal's film festival os also the best," further added Mamata.

Mamata also stated that since Spain was the country partner in the last Kolkata International Book Fair for which she had planned to visit Spain.

"People of Bengal have talent. Now India has reached the moon and 40 per cent of the scientists behind the success are from Bengal. Bengal have also produced several Nobel Laureates," Mamata said.

Ganguly makes investment pitch

Meanwhile, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly who was also in the Summit said that one should invest in Bengal so that the future generations dont go to other places for work.

"I am opening third integrated steel plant in Bengal. T will be in Midnapore's Shalboni. Over ₹2000 crore have been invested and ₹6000 people works there and in due course at least more 50 per cent employment will be generated," added Ganguly.

