Mamata looted Bengal's 'Ma, Mati and Manush' in past 10 years: BJP chief JP Nadda

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday flagged off the saffron camp’s first ‘Rath Yatra’ from Nabadwip. Claiming that the ruling Trinamool Congress government looted the ‘Ma Mati and Manush’, Nadda said that if voted to power, the BJP will first implement ‘Ayushman Bharat’ in West Bengal.

Addressing a rally at Nabadwip after the first Rath started, the BJP chief alleged that despite swearing in the name of the motherland, the TMC supremo didn’t do anything for the benefit of the people.

“The people of West Bengal are desperate to get another change as the ruling Trinamool Congress government didn’t do anything for the people and just kept on giving false hopes. In the last 10 years, The Mamata Banerjee government just looted ‘Ma’, ‘Mati’ was disrespected and ‘Manush’ weren’t protected, said Nadda at the Rath Yatra, which the BJP is dubbing as ‘Parivartan Yatra’.

Nadda, who was seen paying darshan to Lord Gouranga before flagging off the yatra, said that the BJP’s Parivartan Yatra signifies the ‘parivartan in the governance and status of the people in West Bengal’.

Notably, the saffron camp has planned five such ‘Parivartan Yatras’ across the state crossing all the assembly constituencies of the state and will culminate in Kolkata in mid-March where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address at the public rally in Brigade Parade Ground.

With Bengal Assembly polls scheduled in a couple of months, the BJP is leaving no stones unturned to woo the voters by bringing in more central leaders in West Bengal.

It is pertinent to mention that, similar Rath Yatras were organised by the saffron camp in 2018 ahead of the parliamentary election in 2019 but the Mamata-led TMC government didn’t give permission to the BJP to hold the yatra.

The BJP national chief said that everything positive will happen in West Bengal after May 23.

“Didi doesn’t approve of anything that is done by the BJP led Central government. The Prime Minister is trying hard to uplift West Bengal but did always turn it down. Now after May 23 everything positive will definitely happen after the BJP forms the new state government,” mentioned Nadda.

Incidentally, Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of Mamata, addressing a public rally in Kathi, the home turf of newly defected BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed that BJP is a ‘private limited company of all the traitors’.