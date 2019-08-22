Mamata does a Modi, prepares tea for commoners at road side stall

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often flaunted his humble roots with pride, when he used to sell tea during his childhood. Now, Mamata Banerjee seems to have taken up that role of preparing tea, albeit for a day.
West Bengal chief minister prepared tea for commoners in a road side stall when she visited the beach town of Digha in Bengal. She stopped at a tea stall while her entourage was passing through Duttapur village on Wednesday, 182 kms from capital kolkata.
Banerjee in fact, tweeted a short video as well saying, "Sometimes the little joys in life can make us happy. Making and sharing some nice tea (cha/chai) is one of them." She is also seen in the video playing with a kid at the tea stall and presenting a cake to her.
While many see it as Mamata being being herself, who is known for gelling well with public, her political opponents regard it as a deliberate attempt to correct her image after the poor electoral show in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.