Mamata claims Centre has stopped railways services in Bengal after a 'few trains were set ablaze'

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Monday that a few people were paid by the BJP to perpetrate violence in the state, even as she blamed at some powers from outside West Bengal "acting as friends" of the Muslim community for the vandalism and arson.

The TMC supremo, who led a mega rally from Red Road to Jorasanko Thakur Bari, the residence of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in north Kolkata, vowed not to implement the amended Citizenship Act and the NRC in Bengal and dared the Centre to dismiss her government.

"There are some forces from outside the state, who are acting as friends of minorities and have indulged in this violence. These forces are stooges of the BJP, don't fall into their trap," Banerjee told party members.