Mamata briefs PM Modi about Bengal's COVID-19 preparedness - here's all you need to know

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about her state's preparedness with regards the COVID-19 pandemic during a videoconferencing with the Chief Ministers of all states.

But while Mamata spoke of 16,000 tests being done in a day at 56 laboratories, 81 COVID-19 hospitals and 106 safe homes where people can be quarantined, the reality at the ground level is somewhat different.

Several people in the state have found it difficult to get hospital admission even if they are prepared to pay a huge sum. This coupled with the high cost of treatment at hospitals which many cannot afford and has promoted hospitals to come up with home care packages. Mamata however said treatment for COVID-19 is free."There are 81 COVID-19 hospitals. Medicines are totally free. The government has also taken up some private hospitals," said Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata spoke about tele-medicine facilities to help patients get treated at home and also spoke about centralized call centre services. Again the reality is that people often find it difficult to get through to these numbers and sometimes even after that, there is little help offered. Case in point is that of a 71-year-old man whose body was kept in a freezer for 44 hours by his family members earlier this month in Kolkata's Manicktala as government authorities were not taking the body away.