Mamata beats Left and Right in Nandigram; TMC poised to form West Bengal govt once again

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks to party workers via video conference, in Kolkata on April 30.
Photo: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday led her party to a resounding victory, with a lead in 210 seats and a victory from the contentious Nandigram seat. As per reports, she has won against former ally Suvendu Adhikari by 1200 votes. Overall, The BJP trails behind, a distant second with a lead in around 79 seats as of 4:20 pm.

Further details awaited.

