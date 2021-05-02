Mamata beats Left and Right in Nandigram; TMC poised to form West Bengal govt once again

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday led her party to a resounding victory, with a lead in 210 seats and a victory from the contentious Nandigram seat. As per reports, she has won against former ally Suvendu Adhikari by 1200 votes. Overall, The BJP trails behind, a distant second with a lead in around 79 seats as of 4:20 pm.
Further details awaited.
