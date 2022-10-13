e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMamata Bannerjee slams political parties for making Mahishasura like Mahatama Gandhi

Mamata Bannerjee slams political parties for making Mahishasura like Mahatama Gandhi

It may be noted that amidst the festivities of Durga Puja, Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha made a Mahatma Gandhi-like idol of Mahishasura in their puja in the Ruby park area.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 10:28 PM IST
article-image
Mamata Bannerjee slams political parties for making Mahishasura like Mahatama Gandhi | ANI
Follow us on

Without naming any political party, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed other parties for depicting Mahatma Gandhi as Mahishasur during Durga Puja.

Taking further potshots (hinting towards BJP), the Chief Minister said that the one in power thinks they can do anything with the agencies and a day will come when it will be ‘boomerang’ for them.

Read Also
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hands over LoI to Adani Ports for development of Tajpur Port
article-image

“Mahatma Gandhi is one of the biggest leaders of our country and depicting him as an asur is shameful. I didn’t say anything during Durga Puja as I didn’t want to disturb anyone. The common people will one day give back befitting answers to them. Some think that by beating police and taking out bike rallies, they can take out protest marches,” slammed Mamata.

It may be noted that amidst the festivities of Durga Puja, Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha made a Mahatma Gandhi-like idol of Mahishasura in their puja in the Ruby park area.

Following a complaint by one Ratan Dey (44) S/o Lt Tarapada Dey, police lodged a complaint after which the idol of Mahishashur was changed.

Read Also
WBSSC scam: TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya arrested by ED; big setback for Mamata Banerjee
article-image

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari however said that the BJP has ‘nothing’ to do with the Hindu Mahasabha and claimed that it is the doing of the TMC's ‘team B’.

Taking further jibe at the TMC supremo, Adhikari urged that the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) should quiz Mamata in connection to the recruitment scam as she is ‘not’ above law.

Senior CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said that Hindu Mahasabha is the ‘dummy’ team of TMC and during the bypoll of Bhabanipore the ‘friendship’ of BJP-RSS and TMC was clear.

It is pertinent to mention that state president of Hindu Mahasabha Chandrachur Goswami contested against TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in the Bhabanipore bypoll. 

Read Also
West Bengal: Political leaders blend in with citizens to celebrate Durga puja
article-image

Meanwhile, addressing a programme at Bijaya Sammilani, the Chief Minister said that during Durga Puja, the state did a business of Rs. 50000 crore.

“The best part about the Durga Puja was that the lower strata of the society benefited the most. From small businessmen to Dhaakis, everyone made money. Bengal is a land for all, not just for those whose mother tongue is Bengali. Bengal is loved by all communities. Not just Puja’s, we celebrate all festivals with equal fervour. I say this always, and I am repeating that religion might be a personal affair, but festivals are for all,” Mamata said.

Read Also
Watch: CM Mamata Banerjee performs dandiya raas in Kolkata
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Sourav Ganguly claims he has 'bigger' things to do in future after his exit from BCCI

Sourav Ganguly claims he has 'bigger' things to do in future after his exit from BCCI

Mamata Bannerjee slams political parties for making Mahishasura like Mahatama Gandhi

Mamata Bannerjee slams political parties for making Mahishasura like Mahatama Gandhi

IIT Madras showcases cutting-edge projects at ‘IITs R&D Fair’ 2022

IIT Madras showcases cutting-edge projects at ‘IITs R&D Fair’ 2022

Karwa Chauth special: Ghaziabad man thrashed by wife after being caught shopping with girlfriend |...

Karwa Chauth special: Ghaziabad man thrashed by wife after being caught shopping with girlfriend |...

Uttar Pradesh: After Rajbhar, yet another SP ally spits venom against alliance leaders

Uttar Pradesh: After Rajbhar, yet another SP ally spits venom against alliance leaders