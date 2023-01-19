Mamata Banerjee’s Meghalaya campaign gets off to a roaring start

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | File Photo

Meghalaya: Trinamool Congress chairperson Ms Mamata Banerjee along with TMC national secretary Mr Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday started their election campaign in Mendipathar, North Garo Hills in Meghalaya on Wednesday, when the Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced the Assembly poll dates of Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland.

Politics is not her profession but her passion to uplift the status of common people, Ms Mamata told the public rally.

“After coming to power, the TMC has developed West Bengal. I came here to tell you that TMC is the only party that can give you better governance and help achieve the dreams of the youth, the students, and the women. I give women Lakshmir Bhandar. Here, I will give Rs 1,000 to women in every family,” Mr Mamata announced.

Taking potshots at the National People’s Party-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government, Ms Mamata added, “What has this government done in the past five years? We challenge them to show their report card on whatever they accomplished during this time? Why is it that even after so many years, electricity hasn’t reached Meghalaya? Why is the younger generation not getting any employment opportunities? Ahead of the election they make promises but after the election they forget everything.”

Outlining her democratic philosophy, Ms Mamata said, “Why should a de-facto prime minister from Guwahati run all the North-Eastern regions? People must commit that this time, no matter what proposals come from MDA and BJP, they will not bow their heads to anyone.”

The TMC national secretary promised, if voted to power, TMC will develop Meghalaya in the next five years. Ms Mamata also slammed Congress and said if a single vote is given to Congress then the BJP will benefit from that vote.

Meghalaya will go for polls on February 27 and the counting is scheduled on March 2.

Meanwhile, apart from the rural polls, the BJP is targeting the 2024 Lok Sabha election and will concentrate on the 24 Lok Sabha seats which the saffron camp failed to win in the 2019 Parliamentary polls.

The saffron camp is targeting at least 25 Lok Sabha seats from Bengal.

