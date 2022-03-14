Mamata Banerjee would have become Dadi from Didi if there was no Nandigram movement: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: Nandigram turned into a battlefield on Nandigram Diwas on Monday after BJP and TMC workers clashed with each other.

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh while observing the Nandigram Diwas said that Suvendu Adhikari and his family wouldn’t have existed without the help of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Mamata Banerjee had given every liberty to the Adhikari family for which they still exist. Now the Leader of Opposition is badmouthing the Chief Minister. Such people who don’t even win over a single ward in their own constituency should not speak ill about TMC,” said Ghosh.

Ghosh further alleged that the people of Nandigram will soon give a befitting reply to the Adhikari family.

“Leaders like Jay Prakash Majumdar and Rajib Banerjee will speak the truth about the win of Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram constituency. He had used unfair means to secure his victory against the Chief Minister,” added the TMC state general secretary.

Clash broke out between the TMC and BJP workers after Kunal Ghosh left Nandigram as the BJP cadres wanted to ‘purify’ the 132 feet monument built in remembrance of the martyred farmers who were killed on March 14, 2007, by the former Left Front government during land acquisition for a project. Police had to intervene to stop the scuffle.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, taking potshots at Mamata Banerjee said she became Chief Minister due to the ‘Nandigram movement’.

“She would have become Dadi from Didi if there was no Nandigram movement. She made it to the Chief Minister post just because of the Nandigram movement,” said Adhikari amidst chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Slamming Ghosh, Adhikari said that he will not reply to the comments of a ‘thief’.

“He is a conduit in a ponzi scam and had spent almost three years in jail. The owner of TMC private limited company failing to tackle the Leader of Opposition is sending people to attack me,” claimed LoP.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 10:56 PM IST