'Mamata Banerjee will lose, 200% confident BJP will win': Suvendu Adhikari ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls

BJP leader Suvenu Adhikari who is contesting elections against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram constituency ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls is confident that the CM will lose against him. Expressing his confidence on BJP's victory in the upcoming polls, he said, "She'll lose, 200% confident that BJP will win.".

Accusing the CM of doing appeasement politics, he said, "For 10 years she has been supporting 'ghuspaithye' against CAA-NRC. She should carry her report card of work done by her party in the last 10 years".

On March 8, Mamata Banerjee chanted verses of Chandipath during her visit at Jankipath temple on which he accused her of chanting it wrongly.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a party office, Suvendu said, the TMC supremo had now stopped chanting "Inshallah" and "Khuda Hafiz". Sharing a tweet he had written, Yesterday, she prayed to Ram at Janakinath temple, and that too wearing slippers. Now, she has stopped chanting Inshallah, Khuda Hafiz...Hindu dharma is on her lips. She gave ticket to Sayoni Ghosh, who abused Hindu deities. Why does she (Mamata) need to stress on her Hindu surname now?"