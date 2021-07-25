Mamata Banerjee wants to meet PM Modi to beg for funds: Dilip Ghosh ahead of West Bengal CM's Delhi trip

Kolkata: A day before West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s visit to New Delhi, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh claimed that Mamata is going to beg for money from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Due to several scams and corruption, the West Bengal government has run out of funds for which the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is running to Delhi to seek funds from the Prime Minister,” claimed Ghosh.

Slamming the BJP chief, Trinamool Congress spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that Dilip Ghosh doesn’t know the federal structure.

“The BJP-led central government is yet to give the state the GST payments and fund for disaster management and also for other schemes. Even if the BJP chief’s claim is true then Mamata Banerjee will ask for the legitimate due payments,” said Kunal.