 Mamata Banerjee Vows To Oust BJP-Led Government On Quit India Movement Day
Mamata Banerjee Vows To Oust BJP-Led Government On Quit India Movement Day

While reflecting on the historical call to "Quit India" for India's independence, Mamata Banerjee drew a parallel with the present situation.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, August 09, 2023, 08:04 PM IST
article-image
WB CM Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's Quit India movement day against British colonial rule, asserted her commitment to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government from power.

While reflecting on the historical call to "Quit India" for India's independence, Mamata Banerjee drew a parallel with the present situation, stating, "Our present movement is against the prevailing deprivation perpetuated by the Central government. We are urging the Central government to relinquish its position in Delhi. BJP, it's time for you to exit from power. They lack the legitimacy to hold authority."

During her three-day visit to Jhargram, Mamata Banerjee expressed her concerns about the central government's handling of the situation in the northeastern state, specifically the ongoing Manipur violence. She criticized the government's apparent inaction and noted their emphasis on initiatives like the Uniform Civil Code, which she opposes.

Taking a dig at the political landscape, Mamata commented on the alliance between the Congress, CPI (M), and BJP in West Bengal, stating, "It's disgraceful that the Congress and CPI (M), who are part of the opposition alliance at the national level, have aligned with the BJP here in Bengal."

Mamata Banerjee also addressed the role of the Governor, CV Ananda Bose, highlighting the constitutional nature of the post. She critiqued the Governor's recent engagement with her government's proposals, indicating a lack of agreement. Additionally, she raised concerns about the appointment of a retired IPS officer as Vice-Chancellor at Aliah University, suggesting that such appointments may be influenced by political sympathies.

article-image

