Mamata Banerjee visits Delhi to attend Justice Conclave programme

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday visited New Delhi to attend the Justice Conclave programme at the national capital on Saturday along with other Chief Ministers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to state secretariat Nabanna sources, she was likely to raise certain issues of the state.

“She can raise the issue of backlog money that is due to the state by the Central government. It was heard that she might also raise the issue of price rise due to petrol price hike in the meeting,” said the Nabanna sources.

It should be noted that at the time of reporting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal went to meet Mamata at her residence. At a time when the Chief Minister visited the national capital, the opposition slammed Mamata for her visit.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that she went to Delhi to ‘beg’ money from the Prime Minister.

“Initially she always overlooked the invitations sent by the Prime Minister or the Central government and now she is visiting just to beg money from the Central government. Whenever she runs out of money she goes to beg,” said Majumdar.

Senior CPI (M) leader Muhammad Salim also claimed that Mamata visited Delhi to ‘beg’ money from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that even if she asks for the backlog dues it is the ‘right’ of the state. Ghosh also alleged that the Central government has been ‘depriving’ the state by not giving the money.

It can be recalled that on Thursday, Mamata said that this time she didn’t take the appointment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as she would return back to Kolkata on Saturday evening due to festivities.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 10:04 PM IST