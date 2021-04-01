'Mamata Banerjee understood she is losing Nandigram': PM Modi slams TMC supremo during rally in West Bengal

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing two public rallies at Uluberia and Mathurapur said that on the polling day it got clear that BJP is winning at Nandigram and will also form the new state government in West Bengal.

“The ‘Ashol Parivartan’ (real change) is just a month away in May as BJP will form the government. After forming the new government BJP will start a developmental window and will close Bhaipo (nephew) window. The polling day had given a clear picture that didi is losing Nandigram,” said Modi.

Showing respect to the deceased mother of BJP cadre Shova Majumdar who died after the alleged attack by TMC goons, the Prime Minister alleged that in the TMC regime women of West Bengal are not safe.

Calling TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee ‘seasonal Hindu’, Modi claimed that for Mamata Banerjee he is an outsider and a tourist.