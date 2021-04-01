'Mamata Banerjee understood she is losing Nandigram': PM Modi slams TMC supremo during rally in West Bengal

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing two public rallies at Uluberia and Mathurapur said that on the polling day it got clear that BJP is winning at Nandigram and will also form the new state government in West Bengal.
“The ‘Ashol Parivartan’ (real change) is just a month away in May as BJP will form the government. After forming the new government BJP will start a developmental window and will close Bhaipo (nephew) window. The polling day had given a clear picture that didi is losing Nandigram,” said Modi.
Showing respect to the deceased mother of BJP cadre Shova Majumdar who died after the alleged attack by TMC goons, the Prime Minister alleged that in the TMC regime women of West Bengal are not safe.
Calling TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee ‘seasonal Hindu’, Modi claimed that for Mamata Banerjee he is an outsider and a tourist.
“During votes, Mamata didi is a seasonal Hindu. But I am a permanent Hindu. Everyone knows she hates the chants of Jai Shri Ram and now she hates those who wear tilak and saffron clothes. For her, I am a tourist and outsider but the illegal immigrants are her own and not the children of Bharat Mata,” claimed Modi slamming TMC supremo for her comments over his Bangladesh visit.
Taking further post shot at the TMC supremo, Modi alleged that Mamata Banerjee doesn’t care for the farmers of West Bengal as despite several attempts by the BJP led central government the TMC supremo didn’t allow farmers to get the benefit of Kisan Samman Nidhi.
Taunting the TMC’s slogan ‘Trinamool is cool’, the Prime Minister alleged that TMC is not cool but 'panic' for West Bengal.
Taking a jibe at TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Modi said that he got to know that fearing defeat from Nandigram the TMC supremo is planning to contest from another constituency.
“Didi, is there any truth in the rumour that you are going to file nomination from another constituency? First you went to Nandigram people gave you an answer. If you go somewhere else, people of Bengal are ready,” mentioned Modi.
However, responding after PM’s comment, TMC sources said, “The question of Mamata Banerjee fighting from any other seat does not arise. She is winning Nandigram comfortably.”
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)