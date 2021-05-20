Mamata Banerjee to attend COVID-19 review meeting called by PM Modi today

Kolkata (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will attend a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state.

"West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will participate in a meeting called by the Prime minister today. State Chief Secretary, Health Secretary along with district magistrates of nine other districts will also be present virtually," sources said.

West Bengal Chief Minister's participation at the high-level meet comes after several such meetings being missed by her over the past few months.