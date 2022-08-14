Mamata Banerjee stands by TMC leader Anubrata Mandal, questions his arrest in cattle smuggling scam

Kolkata: WB CM Mamata Banerjee speaks during an event on the eve of Independence Day, at Behala in Kolkata district, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. | (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: Three days after CBI arrested TMC strongman Anubrata Mandal also known as Keshto, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said she stands by his side and questioned his arrest.

“Why did you arrest Keshto? What was his fault? If you arrest one Keshto there will be more leaders like him. Keshto’s house was in a state of rampage after the visit of the agencies,” said Mamata.

Standing firm by Mandal, the Chief Minister further mentioned that the TMC leader was in "distress" for the last two-three years.

“Keshto is a good leader but he never wants anything. Despite several requests he never wanted to become MLA, MP or even didn’t want to go to Rajya Sabha. When Keshto’s wife was on her deathbed even then due to her insistence Keshto worked for the party. For the last several years, Keshto was under strict vigil during elections so that he cannot work,” further added the Chief Minister, mentioning that if someone is "guilty" then the law will take its own course.

Taking potshots at the BJP-led Central government, Mamata said that if they want they can even arrest her.

“They (BJP) are trying to break the opposition to come to power in 2024. With the help of agencies, they are trying to weaken the Bengal government. Along with BJP, even the media is trying to malign the image of TMC. If you (BJP) are so much afraid of Mamata Banerjee then you can even kill me. Several years back on August 16, I was attacked for protesting for common people,” claimed Mamata, adding that she will not ‘bend’ in front of BJP.

Slamming BJP, Mamata said that the Bengal police had "disrupted" its plan to "topple" the Jharkhand government for which the agencies had summoned IPS and IAS officers.

“Others stated that I went to Delhi for setting but I went there to ask for backlog money for the development of my state. On August 16, we will celebrate Khela Hobe Diwas and from that day we will constantly hit the streets. BJP can arrest Firhad Hakim, Abhishek Banerjee and even me but I am not afraid,” further added the Chief Minister.

Without naming Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Mamata slammed him and called him a ‘traitor’.