Mamata Banerjee plans to inaugurate medical colleges before PM: Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the medical colleges were largely funded by the central government yet she did not show courtesy and inviting him.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 09:15 AM IST
article-image
West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, | PTI
Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Friday had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had planned to inaugurate central government sponsored six medical colleges and hospitals before the actual inauguration by the Prime Minister.

“Six central government sponsored medical colleges and hospitals are being inaugurated by Mamata Banerjee on November 14. She didn’t even extend courtesy or bothered to invite the Prime Minister of India or Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare to attend the inauguration ceremony," he wrote in the letter.

"These medical colleges have been funded through CSS or Centrally Sponsored Schemes. Such schemes are implemented by the state government but are largely funded by the central government,” read the letter.

