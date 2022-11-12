Mamata Banerjee plans to inaugurate medical colleges before PM: Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, | PTI

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Friday had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had planned to inaugurate central government sponsored six medical colleges and hospitals before the actual inauguration by the Prime Minister.

“Six central government sponsored medical colleges and hospitals are being inaugurated by Mamata Banerjee on November 14. She didn’t even extend courtesy or bothered to invite the Prime Minister of India or Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare to attend the inauguration ceremony," he wrote in the letter.

"These medical colleges have been funded through CSS or Centrally Sponsored Schemes. Such schemes are implemented by the state government but are largely funded by the central government,” read the letter.