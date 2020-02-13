Mamata Banerjee not invited; Piyush Goyal flags off inaugural run of East-West Metro

The standoff between the West Bengal and Central government continued as Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders stayed away from the inauguration of the much-awaited first phase of the East-West Metro Railway Project on Thursday. That Mamata was not invited and her name was missing from the invitation card has upset the party leadership.

Three leaders including TMC MP Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, state Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose and Mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation Krishna Chakraborty were invited for the inaugural ceremony and were sent invitation cards.The official invitation was also sent to them by the Railways but all the three leaders decided to skip it because Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not invited by the Metro Railways.