Mamata Banerjee not invited; Piyush Goyal flags off inaugural run of East-West Metro

The standoff between the West Bengal and Central government continued as Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders stayed away from the inauguration of the much-awaited first phase of the East-West Metro Railway Project on Thursday. That Mamata was not invited and her name was missing from the invitation card has upset the party leadership.
Three leaders including TMC MP Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, state Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose and Mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation Krishna Chakraborty were invited for the inaugural ceremony and were sent invitation cards.The official invitation was also sent to them by the Railways but all the three leaders decided to skip it because Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not invited by the Metro Railways.
TMC MP Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said, “Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee planned the East-West Metro Corridor. Urban Railways was her idea and she worked hard to get the money sanctioned. The work was started by her and now they are disregarding her effort. She was not invited and therefore we are also skipping the event.”
“These are very childish games the state will not invite the central leaders in state programs and the centre won’t invite the state leader in Central programs. As a chief minister, she should have been invited it is a protocol. Why to show that they are not in good terms when secretly they are hand in glove,” said CPIM leader Sujon Chakraborty.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)