Mamata Banerjee names Shatrughan Sinha and Babul Supriyo as TMC candidates for bypolls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday named Shatrughan Sinha as TMC's candidate for bypoll to Asansol parliamentary seat, and Babul Supiyo as nominee for Ballygunge assembly bypolls.

Shatrughan Sinha will fight the Lok Sabha by-election from Asansol and Babul Supriyo will fight the assembly by-polls from Ballygunje.

Taking to Twitter, Mamata Banerjee said: "Happy to announce on behalf of the All India Trinamool Congress that Sri Shatrughan Sinha, former Union Minister and famed actor, will be our candidate in Loksabha by-election from Asansol."

"Sri Babul Supriyo, former union minister and noted singer, will be our candidate in Vidhansabha by- election from Ballygunge. Jai Hind, Jai Bangla, Jai Ma- Mati- Manush!," she said in another tweet.

The Asansol Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Supriyo, a two-time BJP MP, quit the saffron party last year and joined the TMC.

The Ballygunge assembly seat fell vacant following the demise of state minister Subrata Mukherjee.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced that by-elections in the states of West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Maharashtra will be held on April 12.

"The Commission has decided to hold the by-election to fill vacancies in the states of West Bengal - Asansol (Parliamentary Constituency) and Ballygunge, Chhattisgarh - Khairagarh, Bihar - Bochahan (SC) and Maharashtra - Kolhapur North," the Election Commission said.

According to the EC, the date of issuing gazette notification is March 17 and the last date of nominations is March 24. The last date of scrutiny of nomination is March 25 and the candidature can be withdrawn till March 28.

The date of polling will be April 12 and the votes will be counted on April 16, Saturday.

"The Model Code of Conduct shall come into force with immediate effect in the district(s) in which the whole or any part of the Assembly constituency going for election is included," the EC said.

The Commission said it has decided to use EVMs and VVPATs in the by-elections in all the polling stations. Adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available and all steps have been taken to ensure that the polls are conducted smoothly with the help of these machines.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 01:06 PM IST