Mamata Banerjee made wildest of allegations that governor tweets her every day: West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Wednesday breaking silence over the allegations of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and its party leaders said that the accusations carry no credibility with him.

While talking to the media, Guv Dhamkar said, "It's most unfortunate & a challenge to democracy that media did not question CM (Mamata Banerjee); what she said carries no credibility with me." "She made the wildest of allegations that the governor tweets her every day and I haven't sent a single tweet," he claimed.

Further reacting on other allegation of ordering food ftom Taj Bengal, he said it is 100% factually incorrect. "I ask CM to point out a single document/tweet by governor which is abusive or unjustified," he added.

He also said, "There is no file pending on my table, if there are pending issues, her govt has to reply."

Their performance is turning out to be a big challenge to democratic governance, if it's not in accordance with the rule of law in WB, I step in," he said.

A week ago, West Bengal assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee said he has requested for footage of the governor's press meet held in the assembly premises a day before where he had attacked the state government and accused the speaker of transgressing constitutional norms, before deciding on his future course of action.

It's most unfortunate & a challenge to democracy that media did not question CM (Mamata Banerjee); what she said carries no credibility with me. She made the wildest of allegations that the governor tweets her every day. I haven't sent a single tweet: WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar https://t.co/cjvw33Sa9Y pic.twitter.com/GOg3JbgXt6 — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Wednesday breaking silence over the allegations of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and its party leaders said that the accusations carry no credibility with him.

While talking to the media, Guv Dhamkar said, "It's most unfortunate & a challenge to democracy that media did not question CM (Mamata Banerjee); what she said carries no credibility with me." "She made the wildest of allegations that the governor tweets her every day and I haven't sent a single tweet," he claimed.

Further reacting on other allegation of ordering food ftom Taj Bengal, he said it is 100% factually incorrect. "I ask CM to point out a single document/tweet by governor which is abusive or unjustified," he added.

He also said, "There is no file pending on my table, if there are pending issues, her govt has to reply."

Their performance is turning out to be a big challenge to democratic governance, if it's not in accordance with the rule of law in WB, I step in," he said.

A week ago, West Bengal assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee said he has requested for footage of the governor's press meet held in the assembly premises a day before where he had attacked the state government and accused the speaker of transgressing constitutional norms, before deciding on his future course of action.

Banerjee, a well known lawyer, also alleged that no governor in the past "had addressed the media in the fashion", Dhankhar did on January 25, The Governor while speaking to the press after paying floral tributes at the statue of B R Ambedkar on the Assembly premises on the National Voters Day, not only castigated the speaker and the chief minister but also described the political condition in West Bengal as "horrible and frightening" He said the governor had told the speaker before his visit that he would pay floral tributes to the founder of Constitution but "used the occasion (instead) to criticise the government inside the hallowed premises of the assembly which had never been done by any of his predecessors in past." "He did not even go to the press corner situated in the premises," the Speaker said.

Banerjee also claimed Dhankhar did not inform his office about the status of bills such as those related to separating Howrah and Bally Municipal areas which had been passed by the house.

The Governor has had several run-ins with the West Bengal government including over appointment of vice chancellors of state universities and over asking the chief secretary and Police chiefs to appear before him.

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 06:59 PM IST