Mamata Banerjee likely to meet PM Narendra Modi on September 18

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Wednesday, September 18, which has set the political circles abuzz.

Trianmool Congress (TMC) leaders aware of the developments said Banerjee is expected to arrive in Delhi on Tuesday. Speaking to Hindustan Times on condition of anonymity, a TMC leader familiar with the matter said Banerjee plans to discuss “administrative issues” with Modi. “The chief minister wants to keep political matters and administrative issues separate. This appointment was sought earlier and has no connection with any recent incident.”

The proposed meeting assumes significance as it will be held at a time when several leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress and former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar are under CBI scanner in connection with the Saradha ponzi scam.

The Saradha group of companies had allegedly duped lakhs of people to the tune of Rs 2500 crore, promising higher rates of returns on their investments. The last time the two leaders had met was at the convocation ceremony at Visva Bharati University held in Shantiniketan on May 25, 2018.