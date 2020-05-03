Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal govt denies permission to IAF to shower rose petals on 2 Kolkata hospitals: Report

The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has denied a request made by the Indian Air Force to shower petals over two hospitals in Kolkata, which is part of a military initiative to show gratitude to the medical staff, a Hindustan Times report has said.

Quoting IAF sources, the report adds that the two hospitals are the ID&BG Hospital and the Eastern Command Hospital.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak that has hit the country and the healthcare workers fighting every day against the deadly virus, Indian Air Force pays aerial salute to all frontline workers for their contribution in the fight against COVID19 pandemic.

Expressing the gratitude of the Defence forces to the coronavirus frontline 'warriors', an Indian Air Force helicopter showered flower petals over the state-run hospitals across India.

It was part of the nation-wide thanksgiving effort by the armed forces to honour doctors, paramedics, sanitation staff and other front-line workers battling coronavirus.

At around 10.30 am, the Chetak helicopter hovered over the hospital and showered petals as doctors, nurses, paramedical, sanitation and other staff and police personnel assembled near the premises.

The COVID-19 'warriors' were seen taking videos and photos from their mobile phones while some others clapped.