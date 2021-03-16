Mamata Banerjee launches scathing attack on BJP, says 'injured tigress is more dangerous'

Stating herself as an injured tigress Banerjee said, "An injured tigress is more dangerous. I will play with one leg only with the support of the two legs of my daughters and mothers." She also mentioned, "No matter how much BJP tortures me. I do not care. Jo mujhsey takrayega woh chur chur ho jayega."

Taking a dig at Home Minster Amit Shah, Banerjee said, "They cannot stop me by threatening. They are creating a conspiracy where CBI and ED will be sent." She asserted that people will peacefully take revenge by voting for TMC.

Banerjee also chanted mantras and said, "Harey Krishna Harey Harey TMC ghorey ghorey." (Harey Krishna Harey Harey TMC is there in every house).