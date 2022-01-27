Mamata Banerjee holds virtual meet with party MPs ahead of Budget session; here's what she said

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a virtual meeting with all the party MPs ahead of the Union Budget session.

According to party sources, the TMC has decided to be vocal in Parliament over the resignation of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the IAS issue.

“The Central government was holding back several bills of the state and didn’t pass them. It has been decided in the meeting that the TMC MPs will also be vocal against this issue both inside and outside the Parliament. Over Governor issue the TMC supremo said that if needed she herself will lead agitation against the Governor,” said the sources.

The TMC sources also claimed that Mamata Banerjee has asked all the MPs not to do ‘infighting’ within the party.

“Nobody should think that they are beyond the party and should not behave as if they are starting another party. All should work democratically together for the benefit of the people,” the party sources said quoting the TMC supremo.

Talking to the media, TMC MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay claimed that it is ‘unfortunate’ that the Governor on ‘daily basis’ maligns the functioning of the state government.

“The government is an elected body and the Governor is a nominated body but despite that the Governor always slams the state government. Mamata Banerjee had formed the Human Rights commission here and the Governor is even asking for clarification on it. It will be good if he resigns and leaves. It seems that he has been sent here purposely to slam TMC unnecessarily,” claimed Bandhopadhyay.

Incidentally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at least four times seeking Dhankhar’s removal over his alleged intervention in the functioning of the administration.

On Thursday taking to Twitter, Dhankhar once again ‘emphasised that no information whatsoever can be screened from him by govt. & such conduct will be constitutional transgression that shall not be overlooked.’

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 09:11 PM IST