Mamata Banerjee has destroyed West Bengal: Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Birbhum killings

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday visited Birbhum where 8 people were burnt alive early on March 22 morning. The leader alleged that chief minister Mamata Banerjee has destroyed the state.

Eight people, including two children, were charred to death as nearly a dozen huts were set ablaze in Birbhum district early Tuesday in a suspected fallout of the murder of a ruling TMC panchayat official.

After visiting the site, Adhir Chowdhury said, "It's a living example of medieval barbarism. There's 'danav raj' instead of 'manav raj' here."

He also said further, "Connivance between Police and Trinamool Congress is looting the state. "No other state is facing a situation like that in Bengal," the Congress leader added.

Meanwhile West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said suspects of the Rampurhat killings will have to be hunted down and arrested unless they surrender, and asserted that police would ensure the strictest punishment for the culprits.

Banerjee who landed at a helipad near Bogtui village also promised permanent government jobs to members of the 10 affected families.

"Police will ensure strictest punishment is handed out to culprits responsible for the Rampurhat carnage. The case filed before the court should be water-tight," she said.

The chief minister announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of the victims, and Rs 2 lakh each for rebuilding the damaged houses.

Those injured will be provided Rs 50,000 each, she added.

"Police has been ordered to throw a dragnet to unearth secret caches of illicit firearms and bombs across Bengal," Banerjee said.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 04:28 PM IST