Mamata Banerjee gets notice from EC day after PM Modi claimed no action against Bengal CM for 'seeking votes from minorities openly'

Kolkata: BJP delegation files complaint against TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for insulting CRPF jawans at her public meeting in Cooch Behar.
West Bengal BJP leader Shishir Bajoriya said that the TMC supremo has insulted the CRPF personnel through her comment.
“When she had won the election in 2011 and even after that the CRPF jawans were good for her and now sensing defeat she is claiming that CRPF is trying to influence the voters,” claimed Bajoriya.
Notably, addressing a public rally at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked the women of that area to gherao the CRPF jawans if they don’t allow them to cast their vote.
“The women should form groups and one group should restrict the CRPF people while the other group should go and cast their vote. No votes should be wasted,” urged Mamata Banerjee.
At a time when the opposition parties in West Bengal always claimed that the West Bengal police are cadre of the ruling Trinamool Congress, on the other hand on Wednesday Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the state police have done an understanding with the BJP.
“Yesterday I went to Arambagh and saw the role of OC there. During the elections, the police always do an understanding with the BJP,” alleged Mamata.
Meanwhile, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the Election Commission of India (ECI) had not issued any notice to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for seeking votes from the minorities openly, the Election Commission on Wednesday evening issued a notice to Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for ‘openly demanding votes on communal grounds’ while campaigning in Tarakeshwar in Hooghly district on April 3, ahead of the third phase of elections.
This notice comes on the wake of a complaint done by a BJP delegation led by Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.
In the notice the Election Commission had sought an explanation from the TMC supremo, failing which the Election Commission will ‘take a decision without further reference to you’.
It can be recalled that from a public meeting at Tarakeswar, the TMC supremo said, “I am requesting my minority brothers and sisters with folded hands, don't divide the minority votes after listening to the devil, who had taken money from the BJP. He passes many communal statements and initiates clashes between Hindus and Muslims, comrades of the CPM and BIP are roaming around with money given by BJP to divide the minority votes.”
