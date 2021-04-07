Mamata Banerjee gets notice from EC day after PM Modi claimed no action against Bengal CM for 'seeking votes from minorities openly'

Kolkata: BJP delegation files complaint against TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for insulting CRPF jawans at her public meeting in Cooch Behar.

West Bengal BJP leader Shishir Bajoriya said that the TMC supremo has insulted the CRPF personnel through her comment.

“When she had won the election in 2011 and even after that the CRPF jawans were good for her and now sensing defeat she is claiming that CRPF is trying to influence the voters,” claimed Bajoriya.

Notably, addressing a public rally at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked the women of that area to gherao the CRPF jawans if they don’t allow them to cast their vote.

“The women should form groups and one group should restrict the CRPF people while the other group should go and cast their vote. No votes should be wasted,” urged Mamata Banerjee.