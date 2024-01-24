Mamata Banerjee: Demand For Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Birth Anniversary To Be Declared As National Holiday Ignored For 20 Years

CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has hit out at successive Union Governments and have claimed that her demand has been ignored for nearly 20 years. Mamata Banerjee said that she has been persuading her demand for January 23 to be made a national holiday since two decades. January 23 is marked as the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

She was addressing a gathering after paying tribute to Netaji on his 127th birth anniversary. Banerjee said: “I feel ashamed that a port and dock which were in Netaji’s name have been changed and despite my fight for the past two decades to declare Netaji’s birthday as national holiday, it has not achieved anything.” “In India holidays are declared for political reasons but not on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the great soul. It is a matter of shame,” she said.

Read Also Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Subhash Chandra Bose On Parakram Diwas

National holidays in India

Public Holidays in India also known as Government Holidays colloquially, consist of a variety of cultural, nationalistic, and religious holidays that are legislated in India at the union or state levels. Being a culturally diverse country, there are many festivals celebrated in various regions across the country.

However, there are only three national holidays declared by Government of India: Republic Day (26 January), Independence Day (15 August), and Gandhi Jayanti (2 October). Apart from this, certain holidays which are celebrated nationally are declared centrally by the Union Government. Additionally, various state governments and union territories designate additional holidays on local festivals or days of importance as holidays as per section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.