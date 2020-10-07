Mamata Banerjee announces Rs 1 cr grant to three heritage temples in West Bengal's Jhargram district

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a grant of Rs.1 crore to each of three heritage temple trusts in Jhargram district during her administrative meeting on Wednesday.

The Gupta Mani Temple Trust, Rameshwar Temple Trust and Kanak Durga Temple trust in Jhargram will receive these grants. Apart from the temples, Mamata also announced a grant of Rs.1 crore to the Jhargram university.

“Rs.2 crore was allocated for the renovation of Kanak Durga temple in the administrative review meeting of Jhargram district. After the meeting, today visited the Kanak Durga Temple in Jhargram and some moments of prayer for the people of Bengal to the mother. May the world be free from the blessings of mother. May all the humility, fade away with the blessings of good power. May Bengal be filled with wealthy flowers with mother's affection,” read the Facebook post on Mamata Banerjee’s official page after the meeting.