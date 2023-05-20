Mallikarjun Kharge says 8 MLAs to take oath along with CM & DCM today; know details inside

Mallikarjun Kharge |

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has left to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday. Kharge stated eight MLAs will be taking oath as ministers in the Karnataka state cabinet today.

Speaking to the media, Kharge expressed his delight at the new and strong Congress government coming to power in Karnataka, stating that it would benefit the state and create a positive environment in the country.

#WATCH | Delhi | "Today is the swearing-in ceremony of the CM, Deputy CM and eight MLAs who will take oath as the ministers (in the state cabinet), everyone is attending it. I am going for the same. It is a matter of delight that a new & strong Congress Govt has come to power in… pic.twitter.com/t0fiEMvX1j — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023

Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar to take oath today

Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar will be sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, respectively today. The ceremony, set to take place at 12:30 pm at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, will serve as a symbol of opposition unity against the BJP, with numerous leaders from different parties attending. This will be Siddaramaiah's second term as Chief Minister after successfully leading the Congress government from 2013 to 2018.

Cabinet composition and dissatisfaction

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar discussed the composition of the Cabinet with the Congress leadership in Delhi, finalizing a shortlist of ministerial candidates and their portfolios. The Karnataka Cabinet has a sanctioned strength of 34 members.

However, some leaders like G Parameshwara and certain groups such as Dalits and Lingayats have openly expressed their displeasure at being denied the Deputy CM position.

Expected cabinet members

While no official confirmation has been made, it is expected that eleven Cabinet ministers, in addition to Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, will be sworn in. The new Cabinet will represent all regions of the state and various sections of society, including SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities, women, youth, Lingayats, and Vokkaligas stated a report in ABP News.

Potential Cabinet members include Laxman Savadi, KH Patil, MB Patil (Lingayat), Priyank Kharge, Parameshwara, Mahadevappa, Muniyappa (SC), Ramesh Jarkiholi (Valmiki), RV Deshpande (Brahmin), UT Khader, and Tanveer Sait (Muslim).

Prominent opposition leaders to attend event

Chief Ministers Nitish Kumar of Bihar and MK Stalin of Tamil Nadu, along with Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah, and several other opposition leaders, will attend the ceremony.

Kharge has also extended invitations to leaders from various parties, including JMM, RJD, Shiv Sena, SP, PDP, CPI(M), CPI, MDMK, RSP, CPI(ML), VCK, RLD, Kerala Congress, and IUML. However, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will not be present and has designated MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar to attend on her behalf.