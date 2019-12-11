Males who smoke with boss get faster promotions: Study

On Monday, study was released which said that male smokers who smoke with male managers are promoted faster than those who do not share this habit with their boss.

According to Bloomberg, the cigarette break where men may be gaining an advantage over women in the workplace. The National Bureau of Economic Research, released a paper which states that men benefit from having a male manager, while women have about the same promotion rate regardless of the gender of their boss. The findings track with earlier research that showed workers with white, male sponsors tend to do better than other groups in getting promoted.

As per the report, it also echoes a study showing people tend to favour proteges who are similar to themselves, benefiting men since women make up just a quarter of the executive ranks.

The research was conducted by Zoe Cullen of Harvard Business School and Ricardo Perez-Truglia of the UCLA Anderson School of Management. The study focused on data from an unidentified large financial institution and studied the effect of manager rotation, controlling for differences in effort and output.