 Male Elephant Electrocuted, Farmer Arrested Chhattisgarh's Balrampur
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 09:34 PM IST
Balrampur (Chhattisgarh): A male elephant was found dead in a paddy field in Murka village within the Balrampur forest division. An investigation revealed that the elephant died after coming into contact with an electric wire set up by a local farmer. Forest staff arrived at the scene and subsequently arrested the farmer involved.

A group of wild elephants had been roaming within room number P 3492 of the Balrampur range, under constant monitoring by the Forest Department. Around 1 a.m., officials received information that one elephant had become separated from the group. Acting on instructions from Forest Divisional Officer Ashok Tiwari, the Forest Department team immediately began searching for the missing elephant. By 7 a.m., the elephant was discovered dead on the forest edge in a paddy field.

The initial investigation revealed that the farmer had set up a high-voltage electric wire using a clutch wire around his crops, leading to the elephant’s fatal electrocution.

The accused farmer, Rambux, son of Babulal Gond, from Murka village, was arrested, and a case was registered under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

A veterinary team conducted a post-mortem on the elephant, followed by the cremation of the body, in the presence of senior officials including CCF Surguja Matheswaran B, CF Wildlife K.R. Badai, Deputy Director of Elephant Reserve Srinivas Taneti, and DFO Ashok Tiwari, along with other department personnel.

