Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu To Attend PM Modi's Swearing-In: List Of Neighbouring Leaders Who Accepted The Invitation

PM-designate Narendra Modi is all set to take the oath for his 3rd consecutive term on June 9.

For the swearing-in ceremony, scheduled for around 7 PM on Sunday, June 9, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the leaders of neighbouring countries have received invitations.

Amid speculation about which leaders have been invited, the Ministry of External Affairs announced in a press release on Saturday morning the leaders who have already accepted the invitation to attend the historic ceremony. According to the MEA, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu is among the neighboring leaders who will come to India to witness PM Modi take the oath.

The MEA, in the press release, stated that on the occasion of the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers, leaders from India’s neighborhood and the Indian Ocean region have been cordially invited as distinguished guests.

Leaders who have accepted the invitation:

"President of Sri Lanka, H.E. Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe; President of Maldives, H.E. Dr. Mohamed Muizzu; Vice-President of Seychelles, H.E. Mr. Ahmed Afif; Prime Minister of Bangladesh, H.E. Sheikh Hasina; Prime Minister of Mauritius, H.E. Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth; Prime Minister of Nepal, H.E. Mr. Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’; and Prime Minister of Bhutan, H.E. Mr. Tshering Tobgay, have accepted the invitation to attend," read the press release by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The release further stated that in addition to participating in the swearing-in ceremony, the leaders will attend a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan the same evening.

The visit of the leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi is in keeping with the highest priority accorded by India to its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and ‘SAGAR’ vision.