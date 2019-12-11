Malayalam film industry suffers a hair-line split

Thiruvananthapuram: The Malayalam film industry is in the throes of a crisis, thanks to a change in the hair style by one of its upcoming heroes.

Actor Shane Nigam had signed up to do the lead role in the film 'Veyil' and had sported a particular hairdo for the movie.

But even as shooting was progressing, he took time off and changed to a broom cut hair style for acting in another movie, which provoked the producer of the first film to call for a boycott of the actor by the Producers Association.

The unseemly controversy has led to a full-blown debate over the conduct of the new generation of actors at the sets, with charges of widespread drug abuse and indiscipline. Producers and directors complain that the unruly actors have no respect for others' time and behave in a most irresponsible manner.

Seasoned artistes and professionals have decried the new tendencies in the Malayalam film industry as self-destroying, with the new crop of actors showing no commitment towards their work, and bemoaning the decline in moral standards.

They recall the glorious traditions set by the great actors of yesteryears for whom work was as divine as god's worship. They even cite the cases of the superstars of today, such as Mohanlal and Mammootty, and say they achieved greatness through their hard work and devotion and that the new generation must learn from the stalwarts.

But Shane's fellow actor, Shine Tom Chacko, who was himself involved in a substance abuse charge, came to his rescue and went to the extent of justifying the use of drugs, saying it is a part of life and cannot be wished away.

“The whole world uses drugs and as long as the Malayalam film industry is part of this world, you cannot expect anything different,” the new generation actor is reported to have claimed.

About five years ago Chacko had been arrested along with three women models for possessing narcotics at a party. They were later released on bail.

Nigam, meanwhile, met minister A K Balan, who is in charge of the film industry, and accused the producers of being insensitive to his feelings. “The producers' problem is not disappointment, but delirium,” he asserted.

The artistes' association named AMMA and the directors' body FEFCA have been holding discussions on ways to end the boycott, but the actor has thrown a spanner by making such provoking remarks.

The industry bodies have viewed the meeting with the minister as a parallel initiative by the actor and have since withdrawn from the talks.