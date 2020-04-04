'Making people clap & shining torches in the sky isn't going to solve the problem': Rahul Gandhi slams Narendra Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government's efforts in tackling the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country, which has claimed 61,141 lives and infected 1,138,598 people globally so far.

Taking cognisance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the citizens of India to switch off the lights in their homes from 9 pm to 9.09 pm on the 5th of April and light diyas, candles or switch on their mobile phone torches to show togetherness amidst the pandemic, Rahul Gandhi said that by making people clap and shining torches in the sky isn't going to solve the problem.

The Wayanad MP shared a graphic which shows India is conducting fewer tests as compared to South Korea, Italy, Germany and even Pakistan and Sri Lanka. "India is simply not testing enough to fight the #Covid19 virus," he wrote.