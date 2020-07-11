Make Rahul Gandhi party President again, demand Congress MPs

The chorus in the Congress to make Rahul Gandhi the party President again has grown louder, days after the matter was raised by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the CWC meet.

In the virtual meeting of party MPs on Saturday, the matter dominated the meet even as Rahul Gandhi kept quiet during the discussion.

Party MPs Gaurav Gogoi, who is close to Gandhi, and Manickam Tagore asked the party leadership to make Rahul Gandhi President to lead the party in the tough times, sources said.

Gehlot had, at the Congress Working Committee meet in June, made a demand for Rahul Gandhi's return to head the party.

Ahead of Saturday's meeting, veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh asserted that the party leadership must take up the challenge of building the party organisation under the "dynamic" leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, saying both have the guts and courage to take on the duo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"The Congress leadership must take up the challenge of building the party organisation brick by brick. This is where we need the dynamism of Rahul ji and Priyanka ji. I am sure both of them have the guts and courage to take on Modi-Shah twins," he said in a series of tweets.

But Rahul Gandhi had indicated that he may not return to the post anytime soon. "You, please read my letter that I wrote one year ago on that issue," he said last month in response to a question on the topic.

Rahul Gandhi had resigned as party chief after Congress was again decimated in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.