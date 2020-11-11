Make Kamra face music: Kangana’s lawyer to A-G

Mumbai

Actor Kangana Ranaut's advocate Rizwan Siddiquee has written to Attorney General KK Venugopal seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against stand-up comic artist Kunal Kamra for his tweets against the Supreme Court in connection with the interim bail granted by it on Wednesday to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.

His complaint says that Kamra has made an attempt to lower the authority of the apex court by making “unsavoury” posts from his Twitter account, which has 1.7 million followers. The tweets have been retweeted by thousands of users his followers and other twitter users, it read.

The tweets, Siddiquee said, “scandalised” the top court and prejudices minds of millions of people. “If this kind of unruly and salacious statements are allowed to go unchecked, influencers having millions of social media followers would start making reckless allegations and diabolical statements against the judges and the court who do not decide cases in their favour or in accordance to their liking and this trend would soon spell the death knell of an independent judiciary,” it stated.

Siddiquee also said in his letter that the greatest strength of the judiciary is the faith of the people and that it should not be allowed to erode due to the “calculated and well-timed propaganda” of a few.

Kamra in his tweets had called the top court the “most supreme joke of the country”. Another tweet of Kamra said, “All lawyers with a spine should stop using the prefix “Hon’ble” while referring to the SC or its judges. Honour has left the building long back.”