Makar Sankranti: PM Modi, President Kovind greet nation as harvest festival begins

On Wednesday as people around the country marked a wide range of harvest festivals, political leaders have taking to Twitter extending greetings. Makar Sankranti, also called Maghi, is a day in the Hindu calendar that is dedicated to the sun god. It marks the end of winter, and is a day for people to celebrate their harvest.

Not everyone in India have the same name for the harvest festival however. Around the same time, for example, people in Assam celebrate Magh Bihu, Tamil Nadu marks Thai Pongal, and Uttarakhand has the festival called Ghughuti.

"Bhogi greetings to everyone. I pray that this special day fills everyone’s lives with happiness and good health," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.