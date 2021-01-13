Makar Sankranti: PM Modi, President Kovind greet nation as harvest festival begins

On Wednesday as people around the country marked a wide range of harvest festivals, political leaders have taking to Twitter extending greetings. Makar Sankranti, also called Maghi, is a day in the Hindu calendar that is dedicated to the sun god. It marks the end of winter, and is a day for people to celebrate their harvest.
Not everyone in India have the same name for the harvest festival however. Around the same time, for example, people in Assam celebrate Magh Bihu, Tamil Nadu marks Thai Pongal, and Uttarakhand has the festival called Ghughuti.
"Bhogi greetings to everyone. I pray that this special day fills everyone’s lives with happiness and good health," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.
"Greetings and best wishes to fellow citizens on the occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan and Paush parva. May these festivals strengthen the bond of love, affection and harmony in our society and increase prosperity and happiness in the country," tweeted President Kovind.
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu took to Twitter with several posts, paying homage to the various festivals separately. He also shared visuals from his own Bhogi celebrations.
Countless other political leaders and Tweeple have also extended their wishes on the occasion.
"Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of #Lohri. May your lives be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity. #HappyLohri" tweeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
"Wishes for a Happy Lohri to everyone! Special wishes to our farmer brothers and sisters sitting far away from their homes and braving bad weather for their rights," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Take a look at some of the posts: