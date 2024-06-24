'Majority Essential To Form Govt, But Consensus Important To Run Country,' Says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath as a Member of Parliament as the first session of 18th Lok Sabha commenced on Monday.

Prior to this, he addressing mediapersons outside the new Parliament building during which he congratulated all the newly elected Members and said that the new government will always strive to take everyone along and build consensus to serve the country.

"Today is a proud day in parliamentary democracy; it is a day of glory. For the first time since independence, this oath ceremony is taking place in our new Parliament. Till now, this process used to take place in the old house. On this important day, I heartily welcome all the newly elected MPs, congratulate them all, and wish them all the best," PM Modi said.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "...The 18th Lok Sabha is starting today. The world's largest election was conducted in a very grand and glorious manner... This election has also become very important because for the second time after independence, the people of the country have…

PM Modi Thanks The People Of India For Electing Him For 3rd Consecutive Term

The Prime Minister thanked people of the country for their support and for giving a mandate to lead the country for a third consecutive time.

"This formation of Parliament is to fulfil the resolutions of the common man of India. This is an opportunity to achieve new speed and new heights with new zeal and enthusiasm. The 18th Lok Sabha is starting today with the goal of building a developed India by 2047," he said.

"It is a matter of pride for every Indian that the world's biggest election was conducted in such a grand and glorious manner. More than 65 crore voters took part in the voting. If the citizens of our country have trusted a government for the third consecutive time, it means they have given their stamp of approval to the policies and intent of the government. I am grateful to each of you for your support and trust," PM Modi said.

Sharing my remarks at the start of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha. May it be a productive one.

He further said that as the new session of the Lok Sabha begins today, they want to speed up decisions by taking everyone together and maintaining the sanctity of the Constitution.

"In the last 10 years, we have always tried to implement a tradition because we believe that a majority is required to run the government, but to run the country, a consensus is of utmost importance. So, it will be our constant efforts to serve Maa Bharti and fulfil the aspirations and ambitions of the 140 crore people, with everyone's consent and by taking everyone together. We want to go ahead and speed up decisions by taking everyone together and by maintaining the sanctity of the Constitution," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi On21-Month Long Period Of Emergency

Recalling the 21-month period of emergency that was implemented in the country on June 25, 1975, PM Modi said the new generation of India will never forget that time when the country was turned into a prison, adding that they will take a resolution of a vibrant democracy so that no one will dare to do such a thing in India again.

"Tomorrow is 25th June. 25th June marks 50 years of the blot that was put on the democracy of India. The new generation of India will never forget that the Constitution of India was completely rejected, every part of the Constitution was torn to pieces, the country was turned into a prison, and democracy was completely suppressed," he said.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "Tomorrow is 25th June. 25th June marks 50 years of the blot that was put on the democracy of India. The new generation of India will never forget that the Constitution of India was completely rejected, every part of the Constitution was torn to…

"While protecting our Constitution, while protecting the democracy of India and the democratic traditions, the countrymen will take a resolution that no one will dare to do such a thing in India again, which was done 50 years ago. We will take a resolution of a vibrant democracy. We will take a resolution to fulfil the dreams of the common people as per the directions of the Constitution of India," PM Modi said

The Prime Minister concluded his address by stating that the country hopes and expects the opposition to maintain the dignity of democracy, adding that the people want substance, not slogans.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "The people of the country expect good steps from the opposition. I hope that the opposition will live up to the expectations of the common citizens of the country to maintain the dignity of democracy. People do not want drama, disturbance. People…

"The country hopes and expects the opposition to maintain the dignity of our democracy. In a parliamentary session, people expect their representatives to debate and discuss issues that are important to the country. They don't expect disturbances or hindrances in the parliamentary proceedings. People want substance, not slogans. The country needs a strong and responsible opposition. I am certain that in the 18th Lok Sabha, we will together rise to the expectations of our country, he said.