Major Setback To Congress In Assam As Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi Jumps Ship Ahead Of Assembly Polls

In a major setback to the Congress party in Assam, Lok Sabha MP from Nagaon, Pradyut Bordoloi, joined the BJP on Wednesday afternoon. He had quit the Congress a day earlier before joining the saffron party.

Bordoloi, a prominent face of the Congress in the state, had held ministerial posts in the Assam government on several occasions during the party’s rule.

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He submitted his resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday night.

Soon after resigning, Bordoloi joined the BJP in Delhi in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other senior party leaders from the state.

After joining the BJP, Bordoloi told news agency ANI that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had suggested he contest the upcoming Assembly elections and that he would take a decision in the coming days.

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“I have just resigned from my Lok Sabha seat. I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He has been very kind. He knows everything about me. He suggested that I should contest the Assembly elections in Assam. I will take a call and decide soon,” he said.

This marks the second major jolt to the Congress in the state as it prepares for the upcoming Assembly elections. Last month, former state party president Bhupen Borah also quit the Congress and joined the BJP.