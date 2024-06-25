Major Setback For Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal As High Court Overturns Bail Order

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | PTI Photo/Arun Sharma

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday overturned the order of the Rouse Avenue Court that had granted bail to jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case related to Delhi's now-scrapped liquor policy.

Single Judge bench of HC passed the order while hearing ED's plea seeking stay on lower court order which granted bail to AAP chief on June 20.

According to reports, the High Court, while delivering its judgment, stated that the mandatory conditions under PMLA had not been properly discussed in the trial court order.

The trial court on Thursday (June 20) granted bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy scam case. The court granted bail to Delhi CM on a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh.

Kejriwal was arrested by ED in March this year and had come out on bail during the Lok Sabha elections as well, before surrendering himself on June 2.

The Delhi Court granted regular bail to Delhi Chief Minister who was lodged in Tihar jail.

Special Judge Niyay Bindu of the Rouse Avenue Court stated that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not provide any direct evidence connecting Kejriwal to the proceeds of the crime and failed to demonstrate that another accused, Vijay Nair, was acting on Kejriwal's behalf.

The judge also mentioned that the ED was acting with bias against Kejriwal. The ED promptly approached the Delhi High Court and obtained an urgent hearing on the matter.

On June 21, the Delhi High Court heard the ED's application and issued an interim order staying Kejriwal's bail while reserving its final decision.

Later AAP challenged HC's interim stay order in Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court stated that it will wait for the final order from the High Court and postponed the matter for a hearing on June 26.