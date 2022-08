Photo: Representative Image

Major General Praveen Chhabra has been appointed as Inspector General (Operations) in the National Security Guard (NSG) on Monday, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Major General Chhabra, on deputation basis, for a period of two years and six months from the date of taking over the charge of the post, or until further orders, it said.

The NSG is the country's elite counter-terrorism force.