Major flashback: Check out Manmohan Singh's school record from Class 1

Singh was born in 1932 and spent the first 12 years of his life in Gah, a village with no electricity, school, hospital and piped water. According to an earlier IANS report he had to walk for miles to reach his school and studied at night in the dim light of a kerosene lamp. Upon being asked once as to why he had poor eyesight he confessed that it was because he had spent hours reading books in that dim light, according to Sanjaya Baru, who served as media advisor to Singh from 2004 to 2008.

In later years, Singh would go onto study at institutes of international reknown. His family migrated to Amritsar in India at the time of the Partition in 1947.

He attended Panjab University, getting an MA in Economics in 1954, standing first throughout his academic career. He completed his Economics Tripos in the University of Cambridge where he was a member of St.John's College in 1957. After obtaining his doctorate in economics from Oxford, Manmohan Singh worked for the United Nations during 1966-69. From 1969 to 1971, he taught International Trade at the Delhi School of Economics.