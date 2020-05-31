Major chunk of the economy now active, time to be more careful in battling COVID-19: Highlights of PM Modi's Mann ki Baat speech

Modi also addressed the issue of locust attack in several states. He said, "While eastern part of India is facing natural calamity caused by cyclone, many parts of the country are under locus attack. These attacks have reminded us how much damage this small insect can cause. Locust attack runs into several days, a huge area gets affected."

He said that by adopting new innovations, the country will be able to deal with the crisis in the Agriculture sector. "Be it centre, state govt, agriculture dept or local admn, everybody is using modern resources to help farmers. Adopting new innovations, I am confident we will be able to deal with this crisis in the agriculture sector," Modi said.

He further said, "In the pain of our labourers, we can witness the pain of the Eastern parts of the country. The very region which has the potential to be the country’s growth engine, whose workforce possesses the capability and might take the country to greater heights"

PM Modi added that progress of this region is very important, only by developing Eastern India, balanced economic development of the country can be possible. "Ever since the country offered me opportunity to serve, we have accorded priority to the development of the region," he said.

"I am happy that in the past years we have accomplished a lot in this direction and now seeing the migrant labourers, it has become necessary to initiate new steps and we are steadily progressing towards that direction," he added.