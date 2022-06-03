Maintain strict watch, take pre-emptive action if required: Centre tells 5 states amid rise in COVID-19 cases | ANI Photo

Amid a slight upsurge in COVID-19 cases in the country, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday wrote a letter to five states that are reporting a "higher contribution to India's cases". The states are Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

In his letter to the health secretaries of these five states, Bhushan has asked them to must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action if required to control any emerging spread of the COVID-19 infection.

‘’There is, therefore, a need to follow a risk assessment based approach on the public health responses without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic,’’ the Union Health Secretary said.

Further, he has asked the states to focus on Covid Appropriate Behaviour, monitoring clusters of new COVID 19 cases, and adequate resting as per guidelines. In addition, the state will have to pay attention to monitoring Influenza-like illness (ILI) and SARI cases in all health facilities on a regular basis for detecting early warning signals of the spread of infection.

Moreover, the states will also have to focus on genomic sequencing for prescribed samples of international passengers, collection of samples from sentinel sites (identified health facilities) and local clusters of cases.

Meanwhile, the single day rise in new coronavirus infections were recorded above 4,000 after 84 days, taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,68,585, while the active cases rose to 21,177, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

A total of 4,041 new cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours while the death toll climbed to 5,24,651 with 10 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,668 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.