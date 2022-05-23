'Main makhan par nahi, patthar pe lakeer karta hoon': PM Modi in Tokyo

During his interaction with the Indian community on the first day of his two-day visit to Tokyo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the teachings and values that he has imbibed in his life helped him develop a tough resolve to face life’s challenges with great courage.

“Mujhe makhan par lakeer karne mein maza nahi aata hain, main patthar par lakeer karta hoon,” the Prime Minister said. This Hindi quote used by PM Modi can be roughly translated as, “I do not enjoy drawing a line on butter, I enjoy drawing a line on stone.”

Meanwhile, a member of the Indian diaspora after interacting with PM Modi in Tokyo said, “I have worn a Maharashtrian turban called ‘pheta’ today, usually worn in celebrations, as Modi Ji will like seeing us in our culture, considering how he promotes Hinduism and his culture in the world.”

Noting that India is as much optimistic about technology-led and talent-led future as it is proud about its achievements of the past, PM Modi on Monday recalled Swami Vivekanand’s admiration for Japan and said that Japanese youth should visit India at least once.

Addressing an Indian community programme here, he said that people-led governance in India today is constantly increasing the faith of people in democracy. PM Modi said Swami Vivekanand was impressed by Japan and he had suggested that India’s youth should at least once visit the country during their lives.

“Taking this goodwill forward, I would like the youth of Japan to come to India at least once in their lives,” said the Prime Minister.

“We Indians get attached to our ‘karmbhoomi’ with all our hearts but the love for our ‘matribhoomi’ never fades away. We cannot stay away from our motherland. This is one of our biggest strengths,” PM Modi said.

He said people-led governance is truly working in India today. “This model of governance is making delivery efficient. This is the biggest reason for the constantly growing faith of people in democracy. Today India feels as much proud of its past as it is hopeful of a technology-led, science-led, innovation-led and talent-led future,” PM Modi said.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 11:39 PM IST